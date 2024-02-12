ARTICLE

We recently updated our Global HR Law Guide on employee competition and confidentiality. Find out all about how to ensure employees keep work-related information confidential and whether, once the employment relationship has ended, you can restrict its use and prevent employees from acting in competition. Go to chapter 10 of our Global HR Law Guide, as updated in 50+ countries.

