Over the second semester of 2023, the Competition Authority ("CA") fined the supplier of a vertical price-fixing cartel in the coffee distribution sector, published the results of a sector enquiry in the residential property sector, consulted on commitments proposed by the Ordre des Architectes et des Ingénieurs-Conseils (OAI) to address competition law concerns regarding tariffs in public sector contracts, established its secure whistleblower platform, and joined a request for referral to the European Commission of Qualcomm's proposed acquisition of Autotalks.

For further details, please read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.