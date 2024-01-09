ARTICLE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation ("MOHRE") has introduced a new template employment contract for UAE students ("Students") who are enrolled in a NAFIS sponsored programme, in a profession or specialised occupational area determined by MOHRE.

The Student should serve the company for at least 1 year post graduation and will also be included in the Emiratisation percentage of the company. They cannot combine the benefits of this programme with those of NAFIS.

Employers' obligations:

Obtain a work permit for the Student;

The profession specified in the employment contract must correspond to the specialisation of the Student within the list of professional groups and specialised occupational categories established by MOHRE;

Pay a monthly salary through WPS (minimum AED 4,000);

Register the Student with an approved pension fund;

Train the Student in the same academic specialisation and profession specified in the employment contract; and

Amend the employment contract upon graduation to "UAE national employment contract". The term of the UAE national employment contract should not be less than the period of study and it should be within the same area of specialisation.

UAE national student's obligations:

Not to change the agreed academic specialisation without prior approval of MOHRE and the employer;

Successfully complete the academic program at the educational institution accredited by MOHRE;

Comply with the agreed training dates, controls, and conditions;

Maintain confidentiality of work secrets acquired during the training period; and

Accept employment with the employer after successfully completing a degree in the same field of specialisation for a period equal to that of the Student contract.

