On day X-60 at the latest (i.e., between 15 and 28 December 2023, depending on the date of day Y), employers have to provide the following information:

the delimitation of the technical business unit (hereinafter TBU);

the number of workers employed in the TBU on day X-60 by category: blue-collar workers, white-collar workers (management staff with an employment contract and executives included) and young workers;

the functions of the management staff (their title and their description) with, for information purposes, the names of those individuals who perform those duties;

the dates of day X and day Y;

only for the Works Council elections (and provided that the company employs on day X-60 at least 30 white-collar workers): the functions of the executives with, for information purposes, the names of the individuals who perform those functions.

The employer must give this information in writing (and in the applicable language) to:

the Works Council and the Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work, or in the absence of such bodies, the Trade Union Delegation;

the workers: by posting it up or via an electronic channel (e.g., via Intranet, provided that all workers have access during their normal working hours);

the three representative trade unions (CGSLB/ACLVB, CSC/ACV, FGTB/ABVV) and to the trade union organisation for executives (CNC/NCK), by uploading the information on the web application of the Federal Public Service Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue (https://www.sociale-verkiezingen.belgie.be/), or by mail to each union.

Between day X-60 and day X-35, the employer consults the Works Council and the Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work (or in the absence of such bodies, the Trade Union Delegation) on the delimitation of the TBU, the functions of the management staff and, only for the Works Council, the functions of the executives. On day X-35 at the latest (i.e., between 9 and 22 January 2024, depending on the chosen date for day Y within your organisation), the employer must communicate its decision on those elements.

We wish to remind you that you should also check the company's data provided in the web application of the Federal Public Service Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue before day X-60.

Action point

Check whether your documents are ready for day X-60. Between day X-60 and day X-35, you must consult the Works Council and the Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work (or in the absence of such bodies, the Trade Union Delegation).

