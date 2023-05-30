The MOM has substituted their old EP Online service with a new EP eService. All EP and S pass applications can be submitted through this new system.

Who will be affected?

MOM is altering the contact email linked with the approved users to a unified address. An email notification from MOM will inform users of the change. No additional input is needed from the users.

Background

In July 2021, the MOM began utilizing myMOM for certain services. This is in addition to the services processed through the previous EP Online portal.

Impact

As of May 22, 2023, all EP Online users will need to log onto the myMOM portal to use the following services: applying or renewing EP, S Pass, Dependant's Pass, Training Employment Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or Letter of Consent; issuing or canceling any pass, except for Work Permit; appealing for rejected EP and related applications; withdrawing an application; canceling an in-principle approval; and replacing the work pass card. Furthermore, there are new functions, including extending an IPA validity, viewing a pass holder's profile and updating it, as well as managing an organization's profile.

