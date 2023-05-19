Short News May 11, 2023

Germany

New working time recording

On April 18, 2023, the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs published the first draft law with the amendments to the Labor Act based on the requirements of the EuGH and the BAG. Employers must now electronically record the start, the end and the duration of work on a daily basis. Employers can also delegate this to their employees, but it remains the responsibility of the employer to ensure that this information can be retrieved at any time. The information must also be retained for 2 years.

European Union

Digitalisation of the Schengen visa

Are your employees from Germany traveling abroad on official holidays? Then the question arises whether they must work and whether they are entitled to continued remuneration. While German public holidays abroad do not constitute grounds for prohibiting work, employees are entitled to continued payment of remuneration following Section 615 sentences 1, 3 of the German Civil Code (BGB) in the event of a public holiday abroad on which work is also not performed there. Similar regulations apply to Switzerland. However, it is generally advisable to check the regulations on continued payment of remuneration in the destination country, as these may differ from country to country.

Italy

Adjustments in the immigration process

The new Legislative Decree 20/2023 contains a couple of adjustments including the number of quotas as well as regarding the validity of permits. It was published in March 2023 and should be converted by the government into law by mid of May 2023. The Decree contains among others the following:

Non-EU nationals need a work permit (Nulla Osta al lavoro) before they are able to work in Italy. This is subject to available quotas, which will be updated every three years instead of annually

For 2023, there are 82'705 quotas for seasonal (44'000 quotas) and non-seasonal (38'705 quotas) employees and selfemployed individuals.

In addition, the renewal of residence permits for permanent employment, self employment or family reunification was only valid for 2 years in the past. The aim is that it will be valid for 3 years.

Kurznachrichten 11. Mai 2023

Deutschland

Neue Arbeitszeiterfassung

Am 18. April 2023 hat das Bundesministerium für Arbeit und Soziales den ersten Gesetzesentwurf mit den Anpassungen zum Arbeitsgesetz basierend auf den Vorgaben des EuGH und des BAG veröffentlicht. Arbeitgeber müssen neu den Beginn, das Ende und die Arbeitsdauer täglich elektronisch erfassen. Der Arbeitgeber kann dies auch an seine Mitarbeiter delegieren, allerdings bleibt es in der Verantwortung des Arbeitgebers, dass diese Angaben jederzeit abrufbar sein können. Die Informationen müssen zudem für 2 Jahre aufbewahrt werden.

Europäische Union

Digitalisierung der Schengen visa

Ziel des Rates der Europäischen Union ist es, sich mit dem Europäischen Parlament auf ein digitalisiertes SchengenVisumverfahren zu einigen. Mit dem neuen Verfahren ist das persönliche Erscheinen in den Botschaften/Konsulaten dafür nicht mehr notwendig. Stattdessen wird ein Reisender einen Online-Antrag ausfüllen müssen und erhält anschließend ein Visum in digitalem Format mit einem 2D-Barcode und einer kryptografischen Signatur. Dies wird ein grosser Vorteil für Reisende sein. Heute sind teilweise lange Wartezeiten bis zur Ausstellung des Schengen Visas. Der Grund hierfür ist, dass bei der Erstbeantragung eines Schengen visas, sowie danach alle 5 Jahre, der Reisende persönlich hierfür bei der Botschaft / Konsulat vorsprechen müssen.

Italien

Anpassungen im Bewilligungsprozess

Das neue Gesetzesdekret 20/2023 enthält eine Reihe von Anpassungen, unter anderem bei der Anzahl der Kontingente und der Gültigkeit der Bewilligungen. Dies wurde im März 2023 veröffentlicht und soll von der Regierung bis Mitte Mai 2023 in ein Gesetz umgesetzt werden. Das Dekret beinhaltet unter anderem Folgendes:

Nicht-EU-Bürger benötigen eine Arbeitserlaubnis (Nulla Osta al lavoro), bevor sie in Italien arbeiten können. Dies ist abhängig von den verfügbaren Kontingenten, die neu alle drei Jahre statt jährlich aktualisiert werden.

Für das Jahr 2023 gibt es 82'705 Kontingente für saisonale (44'000 Kontingente) und nicht saisonale (38'705 Kontingente) Arbeitnehmer sowie Selbstständig Erwerbende.

Darüber hinaus war die Verlängerung von Aufenthaltsgenehmigungen für eine dauerhafte Beschäftigung, Selbständigkeit oder Familienzusammenführung in der Vergangenheit nur für 2 Jahre gültig. Angestrebt wird nun eine Gültigkeitsdauer von 3 Jahren.

