Kyrgyzstan: On Amendments To The Labor Code Of The Kyrgyz Republic

According to the amendments introduced to the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic by the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 23, 2022 N 123, now an employment contract can also be concluded in the form of an electronic document certified by an electronic signature (electronic labor contract).

Also, the Code is supplemented by norms regulating the work of employees performing remote work - the concept of remote work is defined, the features of concluding an employment contract with an employee, working hours and rest periods during remote work.

