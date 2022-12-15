ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The United Arab Emirates introduced a new automated system for completing employment contract renewals and for the issuance of new contracts

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched a new automated system to complete employment contracts with foreign nationals. The system can be used for issuing or renewing employment contracts. Through the system, employers and employees will be able to verify document signatures.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE launched a new automated system to complete the signature and approval process of employment contracts with foreign nationals. According to the government announcement, these measures are part of the government's strategy to become a world leader in artificial intelligence.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.