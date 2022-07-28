On 1 and 2 August, time runs out for EU member states to implement two important directives that give gig economy workers and parents and carers in Europe new rights.

Clear working conditions

With an eye to regulating the gig economy, the European Union has introduced new rules that entitle workers to clear information on their working conditions. The Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Directive needs to be implemented by each EU member state by 1 August.

Work-life balance

On 2 August, the Work-Life Balance Directive needs to be implemented across the European Union. It aims to help parents and carers reconcile their working lives and their caring responsibilities.

