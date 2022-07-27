ARTICLE

Jasper Hoffstedde and Eric van Dam of Littler's Amsterdam office discuss non-compete clauses in Dutch employment agreements. A non-compete clause may be agreed upon in writing in indefinite-term employment agreements with a person of age (18+). For fixed-term employment agreements, additional conditions apply. Such conditions are strict, which more often than not lead to invalidity or voidability of the clause.

Do you want to ascertain whether you agreed to a reasonable and – more importantly – enforceable non-compete clause, and know how the court balances both parties' interests in case of a breach? Does the difference between a non-compete and the business relations clause under Dutch law still boggle your mind? In this podcast, Eric gives a crash course on non-competes, discusses case law, and provides key takeaways.

