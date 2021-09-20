Luxembourg:
3 Minutes On Essential Terms (Video)
20 September 2021
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"Essential terms" deal with factors that were decisive
for an employee in signing their employment contract.
What principles govern essential terms? What are the criteria
for changing them? And when is a change considered
unfavourable?
Click on the video to get your answer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Luxembourg
The New EU Whistleblower Directive
Eojourian & Georgiou
On 23rd of October 2019, the European Parliament and the European Council adopted the Directive (EU) 2019/1937 (hereinafter ‘‘the Directive'') on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law .
Employee Drones Seek New Hive!
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
The above article, authored by Head of Human Capital Anna Mylona, has been published in the Cyprus Mail. Anna's article focuses on an emerging phenomenon of the Covid pandemic which is being termed the ‘Great Resignation'.