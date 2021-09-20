ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"Essential terms" deal with factors that were decisive for an employee in signing their employment contract.

What principles govern essential terms? What are the criteria for changing them? And when is a change considered unfavourable?

Click on the video to get your answer.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.