In the first use of the Digital Markets Act's enforcement powers, the European Commission has opened a number of investigations, including of Alphabet's self-preferencing in search and Apple's implementation of the 'link out' obligation, with the Commission still examining Apple's broader alternative distribution model.

The DMA is intended to promote competition and innovation in digital markets and to protect consumers and businesses from unfair practices. These investigations are reassuring, coming less than three weeks after the DMA compliance date. As Commissioner Breton put it: "the law is the law. We can't just sit around and wait."

While it has a year, the Commission has indicated that it is aiming to complete its investigations more quickly. With the potential for fines of up to 10% of global turnover, these first cases will be closely watched.

EU launches probes using landmark new law... under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act www.ft.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.