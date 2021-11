ARTICLE

The Gourmet-Case Setterwalls In February this year, the Swedish Market Court delivered a historic judgement, declaring the Swedish general ban on commercial advertising of alcoholic beverages in periodicals incompatible with EU law. Since it is probably the first time in Swedish legal history that a legislative act has been ruled out by a supreme court, the judgement was followed by extensive coverage in Swedish and international press.

New Rules On Consumer Rights When Buying And Selling Digital Goods, Content And Services PLMJ Decree-Law 84/2021 was published on October 18 and it has reinforced consumer rights enshrining their protection by implementing a legal framework that introduces important changes regarding the warranty of goods.

Buy Now Regulate Later Fox Williams With HM Treasury launching its much-anticipated consultation on regulating buy-now-pay-later ("BNPL"), it is an opportune moment to take stock of where we are, how we got here...

Credit Servicing Directive Matheson On 9 November 2021, the proposed Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasersOpens in new window(the "Directive") was approved by the EU Council.

The New Legal Guarantee Of Conformity For Digital Contents And Services Soulier Avocats Ordinance No. 2021-1247 published on September 29, 2021, transposes into French consumer law European Directives (EU) 2019/770 and (EU) 2019/771 of May 20, 2019 and ...