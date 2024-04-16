Towards sustainable choices: navigating the EU's green transition strategies

Sustainability is a crucial asset for modern businesses, with 56% of European consumers being influenced by environmental factors to varying degrees when purchasing goods and services1.However, despite the emphasis on ecological considerations, misleading advertising remains a persistent concern for European consumers. This deceptive practice, known as greenwashing, involves organisations creating a false impression of ecological responsibility, often by using brand names or unsubstantiated environmental claims. Several fashion brands, including H&M2, Nike3, Boohoo, ASOS and Asda4, have found themselves under the greenwashing radar in recent years. The increasing number of such cases indicate a pressing requirement for more straightforward guidelines for businesses and the legal system.

On 19 September 2023, the Council and the Parliament reached a provisional political agreement5on the proposal for a directive to empower consumers for a green transition. While the detailed content of this agreement is not yet available, it is anticipated the directive will enable the EU consumers to:

Access Reliable Information : Consumers will have access to reliable information, facilitating informed decisions regarding making green choices;

: Consumers will have access to reliable information, facilitating informed decisions regarding making green choices; Protection Against Unfair Green Claims : Measures will be implemented to shield consumers against unfair green claims better; and

: Measures will be implemented to shield consumers against unfair green claims better; and Product Repairability Information: Consumers will receive improved information about the repairability of products before making a purchase.

Additionally, the directive will introduce a harmonised label displaying information about producers' commercial durability guarantee.

The Council affirms that this compromise agreement seamlessly aligns with the core objectives outlined in the Commission's initial proposal of 30 March 20226. The proposal demonstrates a pivotal effort to bolster consumers' rights by amending the unfair commercial practices directives (2005/29/CE7) and the consumer rights directive (2011/83/EU8), tailoring them to propel the green transition.

Rooted in the vision of a circular, clean, and sustainable European economy, these objectives empower consumers to make ecologically informed choices. This agreement signifies a significant stride toward cultivating a marketplace in which environmental awareness guides consumer decisions, marking a crucial advancement in pursuing an eco-conscious society.

Next steps: green consumer empowerment ahead

The Parliament and the Council must formally endorse and adopt the provisional agreement to complete the legislative process. The Parliament is anticipated to take a decision during a plenary session in November 2023. Subsequently, member states will have a two year period to transpose the directive into their national laws.

The interconnected initiatives driving sustainability

It is crucial to emphasise that this directive is not an isolated effort but is embedded within a broader framework of European initiatives. The proposal constitutes one of the initiatives outlined in the Commission's 2020 New Consumer Agenda and 2020 Circular Economy Action Plan, building upon the principles of the European Green Deal. It operates within a comprehensive package of four proposals, complemented by the eco-design regulation9and the directive proposals addressing green claims10and the right to repair11. These initiatives represent a cohesive strategy to foster a sustainable, circular, and environmentally conscious European economy.

Originally published 26 October 2023

