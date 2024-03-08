February 2024 – As of 5 December 2023, the Council and European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement regarding a Regulation establishing a Framework for setting ecodesign requirements for sustainable products".

The upcoming EU sustainability legislation is crucial as it affects a substantial part of the Consumer & Retail sector. It is of particular importance in the field of fashion and luxury industry as the points which the provisional agreement addresses have been among the hot topics of recent years in this sector.

As we are closely monitoring the legislation process, click here or on the image below to explore the overview of key points of the adopted provisional agreement.

