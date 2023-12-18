i. Similar to the current law, the Bidding Law 2023 sets out two forms of bidding, namely domestic bidding (which only allows domestic bidders or investors to participate) and international bidding (which allows both domestic and foreign bidders or investors to participate).

ii. For international bidding in investment projects, the Bidding Law 2023 adopts an approach whereby international bidding may be organized for selecting investors for investment projects under the purview and scope of application of the Bidding Law 2023, except falling into the list of circumstances when international bidding is not permitted ("Exclusion List").

iii. Such Exclusion List contains, inter alia, projects in sectors where foreign investors' access is restricted pursuant to the law on investment, projects that will be implemented in land or sea areas that are limited for usage by foreign investors or foreign-invested enterprises under land law and relevant regulations, and projects which have total investment capital of less than VND800 billion.