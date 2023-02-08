Acording to The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) the merged entity of RTL and Talpa will become too powerful in the areas of television advertising and the distribution of television channels. This will lead to price increases for advertisers and distributors. Eventually, consumers will pay for these price increases. After an investigation among advertisers and distributors of television channels, ACM concludes that the proposed amendments of the transaction between the media companies RTL and Talpa are insufficient to remove the concern that the transaction will lead to the creation of a dominant position.

