ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For the purposes of switching to non-cash payments and settlements, introducing digital payments, developing other tools for accepting payments, achieving transparency in money circulation and reducing the share of the shadow economy in the Kyrgyz Republic, protecting consumer rights, by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 16, 2022 No. 680 /66-6 instructed state and municipal institutions that provide consumers with state and municipal services on a paid basis, by January 31, 2023, to take organizational measures in order to conclude agreements with commercial banks or payment organizations and install equipment designed to accept payments from using bank payment cards, electronic money, QR code, payment terminals and/or other tools.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.