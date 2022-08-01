On 22 July 2022, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) published a notice to private consumers in the context of investment funds providing exposure to virtual assets1.

While the CSSF outlines the growing importance of virtual assets within the financial sector, it also reminds consumers of the risks associated with an investment in virtual assets and highlights the fact that, when investing in unregulated investment funds that are not subject to prudential supervision, risks might be even higher and should be therefore carefully considered.

The CSSF finally encourages consumers to get acquainted with virtual assets and fully understand all associated risks before investing in virtual assets and reminds them that further guidance on this topic was published on 27 April 2022.2

Footnotes

1. https://www.cssf.lu/en/2022/07/notice-to-private-consumers-in-the-context-of-investment-funds-providing-exposure-to-virtual-assets/?utm_campaign=email-220722-d9852

2. https://www.cssf.lu/en/2022/04/guidance-en-matiere-dactifs-virtuels-pour-consommateurs/

