Ghana:
Marketing And Distribution Of Beverages In Ghana (Podcast)
03 February 2022
Firmus Advisory
This final episode on the 2021 Beverage Sector Report features
Edem and Anita Nkrumah, Head of Research and Business Development
at Firmus Advisory as they discuss the Marketing and Distribution
of Beverages in Ghana.
Detailed insights are captured in the full report on
https://firmusadvisory.com/2021-beverage-report/. Kindly visit
www.firmusadvisory.com or www.firmusresearch.com for more
information.
