Here's a quick overview of the changes brought about by the new Town Planning Simplex and answers the questions that remain, with implications for both private developers and public organisations. You can also consult the guide prepared by PLMJ's team, highlighting the main changes to the various pieces of legislation, Legal Framework for Urban Development and Construction (RJUE), the General Regulations for Urban Buildings (RGEU), the Legal Framework for Territorial Management Instruments (RJIGT), the Law on the General Bases of Public Policy on Land and Town and Country Planning, and the Legal Framework for Urban Rehabilitation.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.