Portugal:
Podcast #71 | What Changes With The New Town Planning Simplex
Here's a quick overview of the changes brought about by the
new Town Planning Simplex and answers the questions that remain,
with implications for both private developers and public
organisations. You can also consult the guide prepared by
PLMJ's team, highlighting the main changes to the various
pieces of legislation, Legal Framework for Urban Development and
Construction (RJUE), the General Regulations for Urban Buildings
(RGEU), the Legal Framework for Territorial Management Instruments
(RJIGT), the Law on the General Bases of Public Policy on Land and
Town and Country Planning, and the Legal Framework for Urban
Rehabilitation.
To listen to the podcast, click here.
