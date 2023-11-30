Malta:
Building And Construction Category Construction Industry And Property Market Report 2023
30 November 2023
KPMG Malta
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The 7th edition of the Construction Industry and
Property Market Report prepared by KPMG and commissioned by the
Malta Development Association, brings together the latest data,
insights from industry stakeholders, and KPMG's own property
market database results.
The study and conference have been supported by: Property Malta,
Bank of Valletta p.l.c, BNF Bank p.l.c., FCM Bank Ltd., FIMBank
p.l.c, and HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
Malta's Property Market Outlook: Trends and Expectations
– National Conference 2023
To view the full article please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Malta
Eviction Under Abu Dhabi Rental Law
Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants
In this article, we will begin discussing the rental law within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, focusing on the reasons and methods of tenant eviction as outlined in the latest amendments to the rental law.
Facing Challenges With Security Deposit Refunds In The UAE?
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Due to the recent increase in rents across the country, but particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a 5-10 per cent deposit usually paid on renting out a new home can easily top Dh10,000.