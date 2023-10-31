ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this webinar, we were joined Boyana Milcheva who discussed construction contracts with Public Authorities: The Bulgarian Perspective and Prof. Hong-Sik (Justin) Chung who discussed changing trends of Korean contractors.

Webinar Speakers

Prof. Hong-Sik Chung (South Korea)

Professor Hong-Sik (Justin) Chung is a full-time law professor with extensive experience in both civil law and common law systems. He specializes in teaching and researching international business and investment law, international arbitration, and private international law. Before joining the law school based in Seoul in 2006, he gained significant experience in legal practice in the United States.

Justin is a leading authority in the field of construction, energy and project development overseas, and has edited and published numerous books and articles on the topic. He founded and currently serves as President of the Korean Society on International Construction & Energy Law, which boasts a membership of over 700 professionals from the construction, project development, energy, and finance industries, as well as lawyers from major domestic and international firms in Korea.

In addition to his academic and professional accomplishments, Justin is also active as an arbitrator. He has served as sole arbitrator or co-arbitrator in a variety of international arbitration cases, including those administered by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), ranging from construction, energy, infrastructure, M&A, joint venture, technology, distributorship, commercial agency, sale of goods, etc. He is listed as a panel arbitrator with the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and KCAB International, and as a panel conciliator with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Boyana Milcheva (Bulgaria)

Boyana Milcheva is a partner at DPC Law Firm and leads its Construction and Tax Law Practice Groups. She has specialized in construction, real estate, and tax law for more than 18 years and is regularly recognized for her expertise in these areas by The Legal 500, Chambers Europe, IFLR100 and Who's Who Legal.

Boyana is a board member of the Bulgarian Construction Law Society and exclusive representative for Bulgaria at the Dispute Resolution Board Foundation (DRBF).

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.