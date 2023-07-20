One of the structural subdivisions of the Ukrainian construction association Interbudmontazh has started the construction of underground collectors with horizontal drainage systems for the outskirts of Ashgabat, Neytralnyy Turkmenistan newspaper published on Thursday.

Arslan Amangeldyev, a chief engineer of the Ashgabat city mayor's office, said that the project aims to solve the groundwater problem in the areas of active development of the city outskirts.

According to the report, three three-meter diameter drainage and communication tunnels will be built at a depth of 12 to 20 meters by 2030.

The first tunnel will be built along Gurbansoltan Eje Avenue and will prevent waterlogging of residential and administrative facilities on the territory of 90 hectares.

The second tunnel will protect the structures in the Choganly and will extend from the terminal building to the sewage treatment plant KOS-300 outside the city. Collected collector-drainage water will be treated and used for irrigation, and a third tunnel will run through the Shor-Garadamak area to KOS-300.

In 2016, Interbudmontazh commissioned an underground drainage and communication tunnel for the collection and disposal of sewage, stormwater, and groundwater outside the city.

