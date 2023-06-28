Belarus:
The High Tech Park Restructuring Started
28 June 2023
GRATA International
In April 2023, the Edict of the President of Belarus of April
12, 2023 No. 102 (https://pravo.by/document/?guid=12551&p0=P32300102&p1=1&p5=0)
was adopted, which provides amendments in the High Tech Park
(HTP) activity. In the process of the HTP
reorganization the existing HTP Administration will join the
established Secretariat of the HTP Supervisory Board
(Secretariat).
To comply with the Edict the Belarusian Government issued a
resolution dated May 24, 2023 on the establishment of the
Secretariat and approval of its article of association.
The Government resolution is available at the following link: https://pravo.by/document/?guid=12551&p0=C22300340.
