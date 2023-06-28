In April 2023, the Edict of the President of Belarus of April 12, 2023 No. 102 (https://pravo.by/document/?guid=12551&p0=P32300102&p1=1&p5=0) was adopted, which provides amendments in the High Tech Park (HTP) activity. In the process of the HTP reorganization the existing HTP Administration will join the established Secretariat of the HTP Supervisory Board (Secretariat).

To comply with the Edict the Belarusian Government issued a resolution dated May 24, 2023 on the establishment of the Secretariat and approval of its article of association.

The Government resolution is available at the following link: https://pravo.by/document/?guid=12551&p0=C22300340.

