On 3 May 2023, the next meeting of the AHK Azerbaijan Construction and Infrastructure Working Group took place with the Baku General Directorate on Architecture and Urban Planning under the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture. The meeting was attended by around 40 company representatives, and discussions were held regarding the reforms carried out in the field of urban planning and construction in the country in the context of strengthening the public-private dialogue.

Opening the meeting, the Chairperson of the Construction and Infrastructure Working Group, Ms. Ummi Jalilova, welcomed the participants, introduced the agenda of the meeting and further stressed the importance of this particular topic in strengthening the public-private sector dialogue in the urban planning and construction area.

Joining the meeting as a guest speaker, the Acting Head of the Baku General Directorate on Architecture and Urban Planning, Mr Riad Gasimov, welcomed the event participants with his opening speech and gave brief information about the activities of the General Directorate.

Later, the representative of the General Directorate, Ms Elnaz Sultanova, gave a presentation on the topic of "Baku Urban Planning Experience: Reform Agenda". During the presentation, overall, the main directions and goals of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and the General Directorate and key issues, such as important reforms carried out in the fields of urban planning, architecture and construction, obtaining construction and operation permits, the functionality of the "e-tikinti.gov.az" portal, the facade passport of buildings and facilities, and the strategy for the transition to Building Information Modeling (BIM) were touched upon.

The meeting continued with active discussions, and the guest speaker answered questions raised by the participants.

