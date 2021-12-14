December 2021 – The December issue of the Ukrainian legal affairs magazine "Yuryst & Zakon" ("Юрист і Закон") features the article by Diana Malysh, a Kinstellar Associate in Kyiv, on the problematic consequences of the liquidation of the construction licensing in March 2020 within the construction reform in Ukraine.

The article was published in issue № 48 of "Yuryst & Zakon" (2 December 2021) and is available in the Ukrainian language only.

