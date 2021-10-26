ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: The Administrative Provision For The Selection Of The Best Proposal For The Implementation Of A Large Investment Project Was Approved In Uzbekistan

In accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No.592 dated September 21, 2021 there was approved "Administrative Provision for the selection of the best proposal for the implementation of a large investment project" (the "Administrative Provision").

According to the Administrative Provision, a large investment project means an investment project worth at least USD 10 million. Proposals for a large investment project with a value less than the market value of the right to the selected land plot are not considered.

The selection of the best proposal for the implementation of a large investment project is carried out by the Government Commission on Foreign Trade, Investment, Local Industry Development and Technical Regulation (the "Government Commission").

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan is a working body of the Government Commission for the selection of the best proposal for the implementation of a large investment project.

Applications for the implementation of large investment projects are submitted only through the Public Service Centers (PSC) or the Single Interactive Public Services Portal (SIPS) of the Republic of Uzbekistan. When submitting an application through the PSC, a fee is charged in the amount of 1-fold amount of base calculation value (BCV) (UZS 270 000, approximately USD 25). When applying through SIPS, this amount is UZS 243 000 (approximately USD 23).

Moreover, projects for the construction of detached and apartment buildings will not be considered as large investment projects.

Under the scope of the project:

on agricultural land - it is possible to use the land only for agricultural production;

on non-agricultural land - any activity is possible that is not prohibited by law.

A consolidated volume of documents on an empty land plot is being prepared by the State Cadastral Chamber of the Cadastral Agency through automatic information system "YERELEKTRON".

The working body (Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade) considers applications and documents within 3 working days. If no shortcomings are identified, the project will be submitted to the Government Commission and conceptually reviewed within 10 working days. If the project is recognized as expedient, a request is sent to the State Cadastral Chamber to determine a free land plot.

