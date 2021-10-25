ARTICLE

Since October, 4 2021 new requirements for certification of legal entities who perform various types of activities in the spheres of architecture, urban development, construction, examination of facilities are entered into effect.

One of them is for example an additional requirement for getting certificate of accordance of the third category for engineering survey for construction objects of the third and fourth complexity classes. The requirement is to have an experience of performing works (providing services) in the sphere of construction on the construction objects of at least fourth complexity class.

Also the requirement for getting certificate of accordance of the second category for performing functions of general planner is adjusted. Now legal entities should have 100 per cents of workplaces equipped with the software for construction for specialists who perform the development of chapters of the overall project documentation (it used to be 50 per cents).

In the part of getting certificate of accordance of the first-third categories the development of chapters of the overall project documentation for construction objects of the first-fourth complexity classes there are also some adjustments need to be mentioned. One of them is that the requirement of having workplaces for specialists who perform the development of chapters of the overall project documentation is omitted.

The new type of certificate for performing the functions of developer in activities of erection, reconstruction, restoration, improvement of construction objects of the first-fourth complexity classes.

