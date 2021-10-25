Belarus:
Construction In The Belorussian-Chinese Industrial Park "Great Stone"
25 October 2021
GRATA International
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Currently in Belarus the international platform for performing
business is active. On its basis the tax benefits, opportunity of
conducting agreements on option for contracting, no foreign-change
restrictions and other benefits are granted.
Since October, 6 2021 the special Instruction on the order of
preparation and issuing permissions on constructing objects on the
territory of Belorussian-Chinese industrial park "Great
Stone".
For example, now the administration of industrial park is in
charge of preparing permissions on construction in the part of
decisions on permitting of performing engineering works and
object's construction, demolition of object, approval of
demolition, preparing and approving architectural planning
assignment.
There is also a list of documents should be attached to the
application of erecting, reconstructing, restoring, modernizing,
improving objects of industrial park in the Instruction.
For learning more follow the link→
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Belarus
Residential Property Developer Tax – FAQs
Mills & Reeve
What is RPDT? Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT) is a new tax proposed to be levied against certain residential property developers on certain profits.
Collateral Warranties As Construction Contracts: A Cautionary Tale
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
In the case of Toppan Holdings Limited ("Toppan") and Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Limited ("Abbey") v Simply Construct (UK) LLP ("Simply") the TCC held that a collateral warranty between Abbey and Simply was not a construction contract.
Who Pays The Rates?
Mills & Reeve
The defendants, registered owners of unoccupied commercial property, had incorporated SPVs, and granted leases of the properties to them.
Collas Crill Explains... Moving To Guernsey
Collas Crill
This is part of a series of guides in which we examine areas of law that frequently arise in practice. Further guides will be released weekly; click here to subscribe to receive Collas Crill news and insights by email.
Empty Property Rates
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
Following recent court decisions, the options available to an owner of empty business premises to avoid a liability for empty property rates have been reduced.