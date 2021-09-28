ARTICLE

Belarus: Changes Have Been Made To The Rules For The Conclusion And Execution Of Construction Contracts

The amendments gave subcontractors the right, with the written consent of the general contractor, to enter into contracts with third parties for the performance of certain types of construction work. However, there is no such right when the obligation of the subcontractor to perform the construction work stipulated in the contract personally or with funding from budget resources follows from the contract.

