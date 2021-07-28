Playa Esmeralda, Miches, Dominican Republic, July 1, 2021. – Today we celebrate with the Viva Wyndham Resorts team and the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, the beginning of construction of what will become the 750 rooms hotel Viva Wyndham Resorts Miches, a project that represents an investment of RD$3,500 million and that will create 2,000 jobs in the region.

At Guzmán Ariza we are grateful for the trust placed on us by the Viva Wyndham management team, especially don Papo Blanco and Ettore Colussi, to manage all the permits for this project, as well as the CONFOTUR classification of the new hotel.

This project is a tangible example of PROMICHES' compliance with the development plan signed in April 2021 with the Dominican Government within the framework of a public private partnership for the development of the Miches region. It is expected that in the coming weeks the government will begin the infrastructure work agreed upon, as a complement to these new investments.

In attendance to the ceremony were Nils Stolz-Lechner, development director for the Caribbean region of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; the minister of tourism, David Collado; Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores); Gustavo Román, executive director of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of El Seibo and Miches – PROMICHES, along with members of the board of directors.

