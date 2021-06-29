ARTICLE

In this Portuguese language PLMJ Podcast, we talk about litigation in the construction sector. This is a wide-ranging topic, so in this episode, we focus on negotiating and drafting contracts. These are crucial stages in avoiding litigation or in knowing how to act in the event of a dispute. Joining us are two PLMJ lawyers who are highly experienced in these matters: Joana Brandão, head of the Public Law practice, who focuses on projects, infrastructures and concessions, and Telma Pires de Lima, head of the Dispute Resolution practice, who has extensive experience in advising on construction litigation cases. Also from PLMJ we have António Júdice Moreira, a lawyer in the Dispute Resolution practice.

To view the podcast please click here.

