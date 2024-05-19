Save The Date: European Elections On Sunday 9 June 2024

On Sunday 9 June 2024 the European elections will be held in Luxembourg and in all member countries. This election will enable 450 million EU citizens to elect their representatives by renewing the composition of the European Parliament, which will comprise 720 Members of the European Parliament ("MEPs") at the end of these elections. Luxembourg will send 6 MEPs for a 5-year term.

The European Parliament has three main functions since the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon on 1 December 2009.

1. It exercises legislative power jointly with the Council of the EU (the "Council"): it is said to be a "co-legislator" with the Council. Within this framework, it can amend proposals for directives and regulations formulated by the European Commission (the "Commission").

One of the first tasks of the forthcoming tenth parliamentary term will be to elect the President of the Commission, whose name is proposed by the European Council, and then to hear and approve candidates for each of the Commissioner posts. Following these approvals, the Parliament validates the Commission as a whole, including the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a single vote of approval.

2. In addition to this, the European Parliament exercises political control over all EU institutions, bodies and agencies, including the European Commission. These EU institutions are accountable to the European Parliament. The European Parliament also exercises consultative functions within the framework provided by the Treaties. In addition, the European Parliament can pass a motion of censure against the Commission.

3. Lastly, the European Parliament and the Council take part in drawing up the EU's annual budget and monitoring EU expenditure. However, it cannot call into question the total amount provided for in the Multiannual Financial Framework ("MFF") and can only give its approval to the MFF, which is adopted unanimously by the Council.

The first plenary session of the newly elected European Parliament will take place between July 16 and 19 2024. It will be at this plenary session that the new President of the European Parliament will be elected.

