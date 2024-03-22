1 Introduction

On February 27, 2024, the government issued the "Bill on the Protection and Utilization of Important Economic and Security Information"[1] (hereinafter referred to as the "Bill"). Cabinet decision[2], and submitted to the Diet.

The bill is a draft of the Advisory Committee on Security Clearance Systems in the Economic Security Field, which was established in February 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the "Advisory Committee"). Based on the "Final Summary"[3], which is the result of the examination in the "New System", a new security clearance system in the field of economic security (hereinafter referred to as the "new system"). It is to be founded.

The following is an explanation of the contents of the bill and its points.

2 What is the security clearance system?

The security clearance system is information designated as security-critical information held by the government as part of information security security measures (hereinafter referred to as "CI"). Among those who need to access the information, it is a system that is handled by those who have confirmed the reliability that there is no risk of leaking the information[4]. In Japan, there is an existing security clearance system called the Act on the Protection of Specified Secrets[5].

The basic framework of the bill follows the Act on the Protection of Specified Secrets, and consists of (1) designation of information, (2) strict rules for the management and provision of information, and (3) penalties (see figure below).

