We are delighted to announce the launch of theConstitutional & Rule of Law Series (CRLS) proudly organised by Chooi & Company andUniversity of Malaya, which aims to enhance constitutional literacy among members of the public.

This is the third in the series of a collaboration betweenUniversity of Malaya and Chooi & Companyto create awareness of the important role of the Federal Constitution. The first and second in the series were a lecture and conversation series. The series, which is open to the public, is meant to be informative and thought provoking with former Judges, academics and lawyers as panellists.

Join us for the inaugural session in this series on the Supremacy of the Constitution on 7 December 2023, details of which are in the above flyer.

