Japan:
Reform Of The Electoral Districts In Other Countries
06 March 2024
Anderson Mori & Tomotsune
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
サマリー
衆議院議員選挙の一票の較差が問題となった最高裁大法廷令和5年1月25日判決を契機に、諸外国及びEUの議会議員選挙区割りを紹介した。「一人一票等価値」は民主主義の一丁目一番地である。国民を代表する国会議員の選出は民主主義を実践する最重要の制度であり、公正で適正な選挙区割りの保障のために諸国は多くの失敗を乗り越えて現行の制度に到達したことが分かった。
To view the full article click here
Originally Published by Yuhikaku Publishing Co.,
Ltd
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Japan
Maharashtra Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme 2023
Mansukhlal Hiralal & Co.
The Maharashtra Government vide an Order dated 7 December 2023 introduced ‘ Maharashtra Mudrank Shulk Abhay Yojana 2023' i.e., Maharashtra Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme – 2023...