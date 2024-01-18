ARTICLE

Malta: Increase In Fee For Work Permits For Third Country Nationals

Over the last few days Identita' has announced an increase in fee when third country nationals apply for a work permit.

The fee up to the first week of January was €280.50. The new updated fee is of €300.

The government agency said the rise was due to administrative and processing costs.

