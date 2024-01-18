Malta:
Increase In Fee For Work Permits For Third Country Nationals
18 January 2024
GVZH Advocates
Over the last few days Identita' has announced an increase
in fee when third country nationals apply for a work permit.
The fee up to the first week of January was €280.50. The
new updated fee is of €300.
The government agency said the rise was due to administrative
and processing costs.
