Court fees are costs that everyone must pay to bring a case to court and to defend themselves in a case before a judge. To strengthen access to justice, court fees will be reduced by 13.5% with effect from January 1, 2024. Reducing court fees means lowering the financial threshold for litigants to initiate proceedings or defend themselves. The reduction in court fees applies to all cases, except civil cases above € 100,000 and cases brought before the Netherlands Commercial Court.

Indexation of court fees for all cases with the exception of civil cases above € 100,000 and cases at the Netherlands Commercial Court

The financial resources of structurally €27 million available for the reduction of court fees will be used in order to not to implement the deferred indexation for civil law and administrative law for 2023 and to reduce the indexation for 2024 to the extent that the financial resources for this reduction are available. This means that as of January 1, 2024, the court fees will be indexed by 1.83%.

Indexation of court fees for civil cases above € 100,000 and cases at the Netherlands Commercial Court

Cases concerning a claim or request with a value of more than € 100,000 in civil law and the rates for the Netherlands Commercial Court will still be indexed with 10.29% (deferred indexation) for 2023 as of January 1, 2024 and with 4.57% for 2024. Together, the court fees for these cases will be indexed by 15.33% as of January 1, 2024.

