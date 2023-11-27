Judicial Review of Administrative Action: A proposed way forward

In this Law Booth episode, Dr. Jake Desira, Associate within the International Practice Department, sits down with GħSL President Mr. Andrew Drago. Together, they discuss the current flaws and pitfalls of judicial review of administrative action and explore GħSL's proposed way forward in its draft bill entitled the 'Judicial Review Act,' aimed at reforming the institute.

