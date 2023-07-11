Luxembourg:
Amended Constitution Entered Into Force On 1 July 2023
11 July 2023
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
The new Constitution of Luxembourg entered into force on 1 July
2023.
The complete text (in French) is available here. For more information on this subject,
please read here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
