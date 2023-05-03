ARTICLE

Mongolia: Amendments To The Law On Permits

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 17th, 2022, the Great Khural of Mongolia officially approved the "Law on permits" ("the PL") and it has been enacted and became effective as of January 1st, 2023.

The following is a summary of amendments to the Law of Mongolia on Permits (2022) dated January 6, 2023, including newly added, amended, and deleted clauses.

New Provisions

1) Changes have been made to the list of permit

The list of special permits in Article 8.1 of the Law on Permits has been changed as follows:

Special permits added to the list of licenses and issuing authorities

№ New special permits Issuing authority 1. To harvest timber from the forest Forest department, or an authorized officer of sum or district 2. To engage in the activities of a professional organization for subsoil rehabilitation Central state administrative body in charge of environmental issues



Moreover, according to amendments, the following changes have been made to the list of regular permits specified in Article 8.2 of the Law on Permits:

Regular licenses added to the list of licenses and issuing authorities

№ New regular permits Issuing authority 1. To import genetic resources to Mongolia Central state administrative body in charge of environmental issues 2. To use public streets and squares for commercial and service purposes The governor of the respective province, capital, and district 3 Authorization to the aircraft to enter through gates that are not designated for air travel the Supreme military professional management body 4. Flight in the border airspace Air Force Command, or General Department of Border Protection



2) Grounds for the revocation of permits have been added

If the state stamp duty has not been paid within the period specified in Article 42.6 of the Law of Mongolia on State Stamp Duties, the permit shall be revoked.

Read more →

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.