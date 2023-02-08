January 2023 – Margarita Karpenko, Co-Managing Partner of Kinstellar's office in Kyiv, has been re-elected as a member of the Executive Committee of U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC) for 2023.

With over 30 years of experience in the Ukrainian business environment, Margarita has held executive roles for over 20 years. She is a knowledgeable advisor on different legal aspects of the business landscape in Ukraine and has been ranked as a top-tier lawyer in the country by legal directories such as Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 EMEA, Ukrainian Law Firms. A Handbook for Foreign Clients, Best Lawyers.

Established in 1995, USUBC is a business association that advances U.S. companies' trade and investment interests in Ukraine. The association is currently coordinating vast advocacy and relief efforts to help Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

The full list of USUBC's Executive Committee Members for 2021 https://www.usubc.org/site/u-s-ukraine-business-council-usubc-executive-committee.

