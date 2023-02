ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Worldwide

No More Wild Camping In England? Birketts Perhaps ominously for lovers of wild camping, the date Friday 13 of January 2023 saw the handing down of a judgment in the High Court that declared wild camping in Dartmoor...

The Battlelines Over The Ultimate Beneficial Owner's Identity AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC Recently a great deal of noise was made about the decision of the European Court of Justice, regarding the decision on the Ultimate Beneficial Owner Registers, at an international level.

EU AML Legislative Package – Council Mandate Reached On The AMLR And AMLD6 CSB Group A political agreement at Council level has been reached on the proposed Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) and the new 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) pending first reading of...

The New EU Regulation On Foreign Subsidies (FSR) Enters Into Force Baker Botts The FSR was approved by the European Council on 28 November 2022 and entered into force on 12 January 2023.

Foreign Subsidies Regulation Dittmar & Indrenius The new Foreign Subsidies Regulation (the "FSR" or the "Regulation") – entering into force today, 12 January 2023 – introduces a further regulatory hurdle for companies...