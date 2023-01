ARTICLE

En attendant une intervention réparatrice du législateur, l'équilibre entre le but légitime recherché par la disposition légale sous examen et la liberté du commerce et de l'industrie est réalisé si le loyer du contrat de sous-location ne dépasse pas le loyer payé par le preneur au bailleur principal, majoré de ses frais d'exploitation relatifs à la sous-location et d'un bénéfice raisonnable.

