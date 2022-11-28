ARTICLE

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the Law “On Standardization” No.ЗРУ-800 dated November 3, 2022 (the "Law No.ЗРУ-800"), which is aimed at regulating relations arising in the development, adoption and application of standards and relevant standardization documents, as well as the implementation of state control in the sphere of standardization.

The Law No. ЗРУ-800 determines that the features of standardization in the following areas are established by separate acts of the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

military sphere;

the scope of protection of state secrets and other information;

sphere of use of atomic energy;

ensuring nuclear and radiation safety;

the sphere of finance;

the sphere of education.

In accordance with the document, the constituent part of the National Standardization System of the Republic of Uzbekistan is:

Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

National standardization body;

Public and economic administration;

Technical committees for standardization.

The Law No. ЗРУ-800 includes the following categories of standards:

national standards - O`zMS;

international (regional) standards;

standards of foreign countries.

