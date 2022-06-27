Ruti Smithline spoke to Law.com International about the election of Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, whose vows to redirect the economy are creating new uncertainties for the legal community.

"There is a fear in the international community that Petro coming into office will de-incentivize foreign direct investment," Ruti said. "Unpredictability scares off investors, generally."

