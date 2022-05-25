in light of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated April 14, 2022 No. 208, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic decided:

To approve in the official language the Agreement on the Formation of the Council of Chairmen of the Supreme (Higher) Courts of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, signed on October 15, 2021.

Designate the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic as the body responsible for the implementation of the said Agreement.

