Law 93/2021 was published on 20 December and it will come into force on 18 June 2022.

This new Law establishes the general framework for the protection of whistleblowers by incorporating into Portuguese law Directive (EU) 2019/1937 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2019 on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law.

