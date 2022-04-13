Recent developments at the Committee of Oppositions in Egypt have resulted in a drastic reduction in the time taken for the Committee to render decisions. Whilst in the past it was common practice to wait in excess of a year for the Committee of Oppositions to render a decision, the Committee is now regularly rendering decisions within months of oppositions being lodged.

